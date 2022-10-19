Mark Latunski found guilty of first-degree murder in death of Kevin Bacon

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A judge has found Mark Latunski guilty of first-degree murder for the killing and mutilation of 25-year-old Swartz Creek resident Kevin Bacon.
35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart delivered his ruling Wednesday following a day and a half of testimony for a degree hearing. Latunski pleaded guilty last month to open murder and mutilation of a body.
During testimony, Latunski’s defense attorney Mary Chartier argued, “Latunski didn’t wash off Kevin’s blood. He went to bed with the blood on him, he went to a party with blood on him. If it was first degree murder, he would have wanted to hide any evidence that he killed Mr. Bacon, he did not do that.”
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner argued Latunski’s action did reach to the level of first degree murder. “He did not have a knife with him. He went up a flight, came back down again, stabbed him then slit his throat,” said Koerner. “In his plan, he (Latunski) discussed getting a dehydrator to make jerky out of Bacon’s muscles.”
Kevin Bacon’s parents were in the courtroom for the disturbing testimony and for the judge’s ruling.
“It won’t bring Kevin back,” said Pamela Bacon. “At least it’s some closure.”
“It’s something we have been praying for, if you want to pray for that kind of thing,” said Karl Bacon. “It’s in our best interest to see him in prison forever. We didn’t want him out in the public again.”
Bacon and Latunski met on a dating app in December 2019 and they met in person on Christmas Eve that year. They apparently made their way to Latunski's residence on Tyrrell Road in Shiawassee County's Bennington Township.
Bacon's family reported him missing when he didn't come to Christmas breakfast. Michigan State Police developed information leading them to Latunski and troopers found Bacon's body in his basement a few days later.
Latunski now faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole. Sentencing hearing has been scheduled for December 15th, 8:30 a.m.