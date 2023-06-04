 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marti Austin Kids Classic "mini-Crim" held in Flint

  • 0

The Marty Austin Kids Classic took place yesterday at the Flint Cultural Center.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Marti Austin Kids Classic took place Saturday at the Flint Cultural Center.

This "mini-Crim" is for ages 12 and under.

The races kicked of 10 a.m. and each participant was able to take home a t-shirt, goody bag and finisher medal.

The event aims to kick off a healthy Summer, including running, playing and being active.

The day was filled with fun activities centered on health and fitness and children could participate in the Diaper Dash, Toddler Trot, Quarter Mile, Half Mile or One Mile race.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you