Mays and Burns call special ARPA meeting as debt ceiling looms

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint City Council Members Eric Mays and Tonya Burns have called a meeting open to the public for May 20 at noon, hoping to speed up Flint's ARPA approvals.
The clock is ticking for cities with unobligated ARPA funds- that is, money which is not locked in for projects.
The House of Representatives current deal- called the "Limit, Save, Grow Act," would pull those unused funds back to the Federal Government.
Burns claims individual residents still aren't getting direct ARPA aid and that She and Mays are considering a move to re-open applications.
ABC12 asked during their press conference announcing the meeting if that was ideal under such a tight timeline.
"If we can get it re-opened for a short amount of time- we're here for the people," Burns said.
Also discussed: whether whether the city would put the funds into a project they could pull from later, similar to Grand Blanc Township's firehouse.
The pair expressed interest in the possibility, but want it as a last resort.
"We don't want to do a false project to lock down money," said Mays.
But even with the debt ceiling standoff, he feels confident they'll be able to wrap the funds into their final city budget on June 30.
"I'm optimistic that that June 1 deadline is not going to come to light. I put my reputation on it," he said.
In a statement, the city's administration wrote on the matter:
"The City of Flint is in a great position to execute upon all the dollars by the first deadline at the end of 2024... We are certainly aware of what's going on in Washington, and we are monitoring it closely."