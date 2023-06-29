Mayville political drama includes an attempted recall, resignations, and a police probe

MAYVILLE, Mich. (WJRT) - Turmoil in the small Tuscola County town of Mayville, as resignations leave the village council with no members who actually won an election.
There was a recall targeting three village council members, but those three council members resigned at a special meeting.
So, in a way, the people heading up that recall got what they wanted.
You might think that, but that is certainly not the case here.
At that hastily called special meeting one of those council members who was the target of recall and resigned, was then named the village manager.
That move made another council member resign, but the village's attorney says everything is above board.
"It started right from day one," says Rod Buhl.
Day one for Rod Buhl was his first Mayville village council meeting after November's election as he saw another winner, Diana Vendittelli, who beat her opponent by about 200 votes, be disqualified because she had a financial debt to the village.
Steve Charette took her seat despite only getting 32 votes.
"Seemed like it was weird how it happened because it was done before the meeting started," says Buhl.
Then, a recall effort started for three members, including village president Barbara Valentine, as people were upset Valentine and her husband sold this former bank building to the village last year.
"It was quite a bit of a difference in price from what they paid for it, so its conflict of interest is what that boils down to in my opinion," Buhl says.
A special meeting was called in May.
"I didn't know about the special meeting," says Buhl.
The targets of the recall, including Valentine, resigned, but then Valentine was named village manager, paying her 30 dollars an hour at no more than 25 hours a week.
"Immoral and unethical," is how Buhl described what happened.
Buhl then resigned.
"They are not breaking the law, but they are so close to breaking the law, I don't like it, I am not going to be a part of it," he says.
"Everyone has the right to be critical of government and that's a good thing," says Adam Flory, attorney for the village.
"Every single aspect of the village of Mayville's behavior, has complied with the law 100 percent,' says Flory.
This is video of the June 20th council meeting, with the village clerk and again, four members of the council not voted in by the public.
Flory says Valentine was chosen to be village manager because of experience with a number of projects taking place in Mayville.
Buhl says what has occurred is just plain wrong.
"Nobody knows what is going on and why things are being done the way they are," Buhl says.
We could not reach Barbara Valentine for comment.
As far as that debt Diana Vendittelli owed the village of Mayville which cost her that council seat, Michigan State Police actually did an investigation and the prosecutor's office declined to authorize charges.