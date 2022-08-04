MBS Airport to change law enforcement agency for security needs next year

The pilot shortage has been challenging for regional airports, and with revenue down, MBS International Airport is looking to cuts costs.
That's a big reason the airport has decided to contract with a new law enforcement agency for security.
"Even though Saginaw County has done phenomenal service, I couldn't be happier with them, it does come to dollars and cents," says MBS International Airport Manager James Canders.
And that's a big reason why the MBS International Airport Commission has decided to contract with the Tittabawassee Township Police Department beginning March 1st, ending the relationship the airport has had with the Saginaw County Sheriff's Department since 1986.
Canders says both departments submitted bids for security at the airport in June.
"It was the lowest bid out of the two," says Canders of the township's bid.
Tittabawassee Township came in close to $200.000 less than the sheriff's department with a bid of $875,000 for three years.
"That covers the cost of the township hiring and supplying the officers and their equipment and having them out here for a designated period of time," he says.
Titttabawassee Township Police Chief Dave Simon says that funding will allow the department to hire about five part-time officers. It has ten full and part- time officers combined right now.
Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel says he fully expected the township to go after the contract because of their long-standing interest.
The new contract will call for police to be at the airport for at least twelve and a half hours a day to monitor passenger checkpoints, down from the current 16 hours a day because Canders says the numbers of flights at the airport are down.
"We needed to know where things are going because with that reduced amount of flights, our revenue is naturally down," Canders says.
He says the airport is handling fewer flights than it did during the height of the COVID pandemic, mainly due to an ongoing shortage of pilots.
"The airlines want to add more flights, they just don't have the bodies to operate them.