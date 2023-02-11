McLaren Central Michigan and MNA reach tentative deal to avoid strike

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - McLaren Central Michigan and the Michigan Nurses Association have reached a tentative agreement on a three-year labor contract.
The agreement will help to avoid a potential strike by the hospital's more than 100 nurses.
The agreement includes competitive wages, benefits, and improved language to protect the nurses.
The nurses at McLaren Central Michigan will vote on the agreement on February 22nd.
We told you earlier this week nurses at MyMichigan Health-Gratiot in Alma have also reached a tentative contract agreement and will vote next week to approve the deal.