MDHHS pilots community health worker program at COVID-19 neighborhood testing sites

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Neighborhood COVID-19 testing sites are being shifted to other needs by the Michigan Health Department of Health and Human Services.
Brenda Jegede Manager of the Office of Equity and Minority Health says fifty percent of our health depends on non-medical factors that influence health outcomes.
"Yes, they were established initially to address the inequities that we were seeing with our COVID rates," said Jegede. "We're moving toward wanting the centers to be more of community health hubs."
The state health department recently launched a pilot program for community health worker services at select COVID-19 Neighborhood Testing sites. They include three Flint locations: Bethel United Methodist Church, Macedonia Baptist Church, and Word of Life Baptist Church.
The main goal is to address community health needs. Community Health Workers can connect visitors with resources like food access, housing supports, utilities assistance and health care enrollment.
Jegede says having access to these type of hubs reduces racial disparities.
"We found that utilizing where people like community health workers have actually demonstrated reduction in health disparities because it has connected people to those resources," said Jegede.
Consultation services of up to 45 minutes are free with no ID or insurance required.
These services are funded through a CDC grant better focused on addressing health disparities among high-risk and underserved populations.
In a press release statement,
"Based on lessons learned and best practices established over the last few years, it is important to continue our work to address racial disparities across social determinants of health,” said the Hon. Thomas Stallworth, director of the Racial Disparities Task Force and the Governor’s senior advisor for Legislative and External Affairs. “This includes expanding community hubs, enhancing services and public health programs, and providing referrals to resources where its most convenient for our more vulnerable community members.”
The first evaluation of the CHW pilot will occur at the end of May.
"I'm excited to have community health workers connect people to those needed resources," said Jegede.