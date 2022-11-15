MDOT and Genesee Road Commission waiting to roll out

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The agencies in charge of plowing Mid-Michigan don't expect to much trouble Wednesday morning.
They expect Tuesday night's snow to melt on the roads.
But even so, the plows are geared up, just in case.
"We changed the blades and got everything all tuned up and ready for winter," said Kylie Dontje, communications coordinator for the Genesee County Road Commission.
The Genesee County Road Commission's seasonal prep is well underway.
When ABC12 spoke with them in October, they were only just starting to load their salt garage.
But as of mid-November, it's about halfway full.
And it's salt that's ready to go at any time.
Dontje said the Commission monitors over 800 miles of highway around the clock.
"We have cameras all over the place and we have a system where we can watch different areas. So supervisors will keep an eye on those cameras and see when the snow starts sticking. And the supervisors will be the ones to make that call," said Dontje.
And the trucks are ready to go too.
When they do roll out, Dentje said to give them plenty of room.
"Driving such a big piece of equipment, it's kind of hard to see all around you. So just be aware they might not see you and don't pass a plow on the right," she said.