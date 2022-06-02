MDOT prepares to start final I-675 detour for Saginaw bridge work

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The state is reminding drivers about the upcoming final phase of bridge and pavement maintenance work on northbound I-675 in Saginaw.
The Michigan Department of Transportation said crews are scheduled to start full traffic detours for the project on June 6.
MDOT will close and detour northbound I-675 traffic from the south junction at I-75 to Michigan Avenue. MDOT said traffic will be detoured via northbound I-75 and southbound I-675.
The maintenance work is part of a $10.5 million plan to improve more than eight miles of I-675 with concrete pavement repairs. MDOT said the project is also addressing maintenance needs on 36 bridges and culvert structures.
Depending on the weather, the bridge maintenance work is scheduled to end on Saturday, June 25.