 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MDOT prepares to start final I-675 detour for Saginaw bridge work

  • Updated
  • 0
Detour sign generic

Detour sign. (Storyblocks)

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The state is reminding drivers about the upcoming final phase of bridge and pavement maintenance work on northbound I-675 in Saginaw.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said crews are scheduled to start full traffic detours for the project on June 6.

MDOT will close and detour northbound I-675 traffic from the south junction at I-75 to Michigan Avenue. MDOT said traffic will be detoured via northbound I-75 and southbound I-675.

The maintenance work is part of a $10.5 million plan to improve more than eight miles of I-675 with concrete pavement repairs. MDOT said the project is also addressing maintenance needs on 36 bridges and culvert structures.

Depending on the weather, the bridge maintenance work is scheduled to end on Saturday, June 25.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you