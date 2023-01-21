MDOT study says toll roads could have positive impact on state's economy

MICHIGAN (WJRT) - MDOT announced the results of its study into whether toll roads could be a feasible option to fix Michigan's freeways.
The study was ordered by Governor Whitmer in 2020.
It looked into highly traveled freeways that carry both commercial and tourism traffic and chose 14 of the state's 31 freeways to focus on.
The study found that of those 1,200 miles of road it, could add a billion dollars in net toll revenue each year.
The report concluded that tolling could have a positive impact on Michigan's economy.
But it won't go into effect unless state leaders decide to approve toll roads.