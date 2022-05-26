MDOT to remove lane closures for Memorial Day weekend

MICHIGAN, U.S. (WJRT) – Say goodbye to the orange barrels for just a weekend.
Jocelyn Garza with the Michigan Department of Transportation Bay Region says the days leading up to a holiday weekend are the busiest for contractors to get to a place where they can reopen closed lanes.
“In some cases, contractors have known years in advance that this is going to be the expectation on one of those holiday weekends but some jobs, you know, don't always go according to plan,” she said.
Starting Friday, lane restrictions on 104 of MDOT’s 165 projects statewide will be removed but to do that crews have to make sure everything is in order for lanes to be open.
“We're having conversations back and forth,” Garza said. “What's the worst-case scenario? How many hours of overtime will your crew have to pull, if that's even an option to be able to get this done ahead of the holiday weekend.”
In cases like Wednesday night, where MDOT conducted emergency repairs to a bridge in Mundy Township after a crash, Garza says they need to be ready for scenarios to ease the possibility of congestion for the holiday.
“The last thing we wanted to do was create one more barrier having two prime northbound lanes closed at the start of one of those holiday weekends and it didn't come down to that. But it was something that we were preparing for,” Garza said.