Meals on Wheels preps seniors' pantries for storms

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 32 knots from the west
with gusts up to 50 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 7 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 10 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 6 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions
deteriorate.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches and produce sporadic power
outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold conditions will persist into the
weekend with wind chills below zero into Saturday and Sunday.
Scattered lake effect snow showers may bring additional light
accumulations into Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Meals on Wheels preps seniors' pantries for storms

  • Updated
  • 0

The extra holiday meals are coming in handy.

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - People with empty pantries are stocking up as the big storm approaches Mid-Michigan But what about seniors who can't leave their homes or can't afford as much food?

ABC12 checked in with the Genesee County Community Action Resource Department, or GCCARD, asking what they're doing to make sure "Meals on Wheels" make it through the weekend.

"We like to say we're like the post office. Rain, sleet, snow- we want to get out there for our seniors in Genesee County and just deliver the meals," said, Tamitha Taylor, Nutrition Services Director for GCCARD.

She told ABC12 that Meals on Wheels tries to deliver in all conditions. But when they absolutely can't, they make sure seniors have plenty of backups in their refrigerator.

Nearly a thousand seniors across the county get two ready-made meals a day: one hot and one cold.

And when the holidays roll around, Taylor said another four are added to the list.

82-year-old John McIlroy said he enrolled three years ago, when he realized he couldn't do everything he once could.

"Sometimes I would do without. I couldn't get to the store or something other, y'know," he said.

When ABC12 visited for the story, he had four whole dishes in his fridge- with more on the way.

And he said daily chats with his driver, Joy, make things even better.

"It's really nice having someone you can depend on completely," he said.

GCCARD has delivered 577 thousand meals across their service area in 2022.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.