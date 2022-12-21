Meals on Wheels preps seniors' pantries for storms

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - People with empty pantries are stocking up as the big storm approaches Mid-Michigan But what about seniors who can't leave their homes or can't afford as much food?
ABC12 checked in with the Genesee County Community Action Resource Department, or GCCARD, asking what they're doing to make sure "Meals on Wheels" make it through the weekend.
"We like to say we're like the post office. Rain, sleet, snow- we want to get out there for our seniors in Genesee County and just deliver the meals," said, Tamitha Taylor, Nutrition Services Director for GCCARD.
She told ABC12 that Meals on Wheels tries to deliver in all conditions. But when they absolutely can't, they make sure seniors have plenty of backups in their refrigerator.
Nearly a thousand seniors across the county get two ready-made meals a day: one hot and one cold.
And when the holidays roll around, Taylor said another four are added to the list.
82-year-old John McIlroy said he enrolled three years ago, when he realized he couldn't do everything he once could.
"Sometimes I would do without. I couldn't get to the store or something other, y'know," he said.
When ABC12 visited for the story, he had four whole dishes in his fridge- with more on the way.
And he said daily chats with his driver, Joy, make things even better.
"It's really nice having someone you can depend on completely," he said.
GCCARD has delivered 577 thousand meals across their service area in 2022.