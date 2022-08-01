Medical physicians will proceed in conducting abortions

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Early on Monday the Michigan appeals court ruled that the injunction against the 1931 law that banned abortion did not apply to counties.
Within the same day a judge granted an injunction against that order. That ruling would have allowed county prosecutors to file criminal charges against doctors and health workers who provide abortion services.
However, the only exception for the 91-year-old law is only when the mother's life is at risk.
This confusion is only adding stress to health care workers left to decide in certain cases if performing the procedure would be legal.
“I want to make one thing abundantly clear: abortion is still safe and legal in Michigan today,”
President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Michigan, Paula Thornton Greear said.
The rapidly changing rules around abortion access has organization Planned Parenthood Michigan evaluating next steps.
“We're continuing to evaluate our legal options,” Greear said. “We're committed to protecting abortion access in Michigan. We believe that the Court of Appeals order is wrong.”
As of right now Michiganders still have full abortion access with prosecutors blocked from pressing charges against any one who receives those services.
The ruling though causing confusion and concern about access to abortion in Michigan from other health care providers.
Under the states 91 year old abortion ban, the only exception to terminating a pregnancy is when it's necessary to save the life of the mother.
Many hospitals including Hurley Medical Center and McLaren Hospital currently follow that guidance even prior to the overturn of Roe V Wade.
McLaren Hospital’s chief medical officer Dr. Justin Klamerus saying in a statement to ABC 12 News:
“McLaren Health Care and our system hospitals are committed to providing the best care to our patients and communities we’re privileged to serve. This is a complex legal and ethical matter for our society, our patients and the medical community. We are working with our patients and providers to stay aware of the changing laws while also ensuring the care provided is within those laws. We will continue to closely monitor legal proceedings occurring nationally and within state jurisdictions where we operate in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana.”
There is a measure expected to be added to the November ballot that would let Michigan voters decide if the right to abortion is protected by the state.