Medical residents learn about mindfulness through Crim partnership

FLINT, MI. (WJRT) - A pilot mindfulness program through the Crim Fitness Foundation in Flint is helping medical residents at Hurley Hospital and McLaren Hospital.
The Search Inside Yourself training program is proven to reduce stress, improve focus and peak performance, and improve interpersonal relationships.
Crim Fitness Foundation Associate Program Director Marie Jones-Watts said the program was created by an engineer at Google.
“The goal was to increase emotional intelligence, develop empathy, compassion so that the employees could thrive.”
The Crim Fitness Foundation was able to adopt and implement the program and pass the training on to other community leaders.
Crim Fellows Dr. Barbara Wolf and Dr. Anju Sawni said mindfulness is more important than ever for healthcare workers struggling to cope.
“It’s always related to work. You know, you can say I'm burnout at home, but for our definition, it's always related to work. It's a personalization, a level of cynicism, emotional exhaustion, as well as a disconnection from joy or meaningfulness in your work,” said Wolf.
She said the healthcare industry is seeing stress scales jump since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It has to do with the systems that we live and work in that cause distress. So extra hours, a primary care doctor spends another 30 hours a week besides the four weeks in a month on paperwork, which is not computer work, which they do when they're not at work."
And it hits home for Sawni. She said several years ago, she was seriously considering leaving medicine.
“After 38 years and seeing the change in the health system, I was feeling down and burnt out I really was not having any joy coming to work and I love what I do. I love being a pediatrician. I love taking care of kids my whole life. I love teaching residents. I love teaching medicine. I mean that's really... been my joy in medicine.”
In 2021, Sawni and Wolf brought their mindfulness training to pediatric residents, and then medicine and pediatric residents. Their program involves simple kinds of skill sets and feedback.
“So they're not sitting down for 20 minutes and being quiet. They're maybe putting their hand on the doorknob, where they go into the next patient and breathing in and breathing out kind of separating from the last patient and being ready to face the next one" said Wolf.
Dr. Rashee Gupta was part of the pilot program. She told us she still uses the training as she begins her third year of pediatric residency.
“The body scan is really helpful. So like when I feel tension in my body... you just scan through your body from top to down. It can be done sitting, standing, laying down, and just sort of relax as you move through. So by the end, you are completely relaxed.”
Looking ahead, Swani said the goal is to expand the training to include more resident physicians, and also frontline nurses.