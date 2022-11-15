 Skip to main content
'Meet the Putmans' patriarch had family caring for him in Tuscola County Jail cell

  • Updated
Putman returned to the jail on November 6th and one family member was with him for his last week in custody

CARO, Mich. (WJRT) - A judge says the patriarch of the family that starred in the reality show "Meet the Putmans" was given privileges that nobody else would be entitled to.

Those privileges included having a family member stay with him in his Tuscola County Jail cell. William Putman was released from custody Tuesday after serving 30 days for an assault conviction, in jail and in a hospital.

But the judge in the case seemed concerned that Putman actually had a relative stay with him in the jail cell for his final week of incarceration.

The sheriff who made the decision to have a family member stay with Putman said it was an unorthodox approach. But he is defending his decision because the jail is short-staffed and deputies could not provide adequate care for Putman.

"Jail is designed so people don't want to go back," said Tuscola County District Court Judge Jason Bitzer.

As he explained during Monday's hearing, Bizter says he is not sure William Putman got the full effect of what jail time is supposed to be like.

That's because he learned that when Putman returned to the Tuscola County Jail on Nov. 6 after spending several days in custody in a hospital due to a heart-related medical condition, Sheriff Glen Skrent allowed a family member to stay with Putman in the jail cell until he was released Tuesday.

"I practiced now for 15 years and I have never seen anything like that," Bitzer said during a court hearing Monday.

Skrent issued a written statement about the treatment that Putman received in jail.

"Based on Putman's medical documentation, we felt that he was not suitable to stay at the jail," Skrent wrote. "We were forced to house him and opted for the unorthodox approach that we did to have him serve the remainder of his time for a misdemeanor charge."

"We allowed one person per day from his family to sit with him in his cell, which was an empty work release cell," Skrent added. "The one person was able to monitor his condition and they were searched and also locked in the cell with him."

Putman's son Blake, who is a doctor, spent most of the time with him in the jail. Bitzer seemed to be concerned about the message this sends to other inmates and Putman himself.

"So, when you are given those liberties instead and not subjected to the same rules and regulations as everyone else, then I really have some tremendous concerns whether or not what I tried to do for you as a sentence would actually take hold," the judge told Putman.

Putman still has to serve one year of probation and perform 200 hours of community service, which were part of his sentence for the assault conviction.

"It cost the county thousands of dollars to have a deputy at the hospital while Putman was there," Skrent wrote. "On two occasions we did file petitions with the court requesting medical probation (restricted release), but the first petition was denied and the second petition hearing date was set by the courts for the same day as the scheduled day of release."

"Upon his return to jail from the hospital, based on the medical information provided, the inmates' care exceeded what our contracted medical staff and deputies could provide. We do not have, nor can the county afford to have 24-hour medical staff in attendance. We are understaffed and frankly the staff is burned out from working multiple overtime shifts. We have other inmates going through drug withdrawal issues and others with severe mental illness to also monitor."

