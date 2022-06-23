Meeting set to update community on former Buick City property

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A public information meeting this week will update the community on the former General Motors Buick City site.
The Revitalizing Auto Communities Environmental Response (RACER) Trust owns the vacant industrial property on Flint's northeast side.
It said the meeting will focus on the progress of environmental activities.
Earlier this year, the City of Flint announced the real estate development company Ashley Capital was under contract to buy several hundred acres of the property.
The city said the sale is contingent upon RACER Trust and Ashley Capital reaching an agreement relating to environmental cleanup on the property.
The public meeting is scheduled for Thursday, June 23, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Flint City Hall on Saginaw Street.
RACER said the meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube through Spectacle TV, with an audio simulcast on WFOV 92.1 FM.