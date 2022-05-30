Memorial Day ruck honors service members who died by suicide

With Memorial Day celebrations happening all over the country and right here in Mid-Michigan today -- people are also remembering service members who die by suicide. Sheryl Coonan was in Freeland today where dozens of people marched for a cause.
Memorial Day is a day to remember those who died during active duty. However, marchers are going to be walking down a 22-mile path to remember those service men and women who died by suicide.
“Right now, we're losing 22 service members a day to suicide and that's just a thing that needs to end for us,” said Terry Hanley of the Great Lakes Bay Veterans Coalition.
The second annual ruck hosted by the Great Lakes Bay Veterans Coalition spanned 22 miles -- representing the 22 veterans who take their lives every day. It began and ended at Auburn Park and marchers carried backpacks and flags along a path into Freeland and back to Auburn, and local service members who took their lives were recognized along the way.
And we stop at every mile to read about a service member that committed suicide, and every mile people are able to stop and refresh and get going again. It's just a great group of people, they're doing awesome today,” said Hanley.
People who participated in the ruck march did so in support of the mission, loved ones and those lost too soon.
“Today I'm rucking not only to support the veterans in the area, but in honor of my son who's an active-duty marine, Corporal Walker Sharp, and I'm pleased to do that. But also, within Walker's unit they had a gentleman, Corporal Jessup, that just committed suicide on Thursday so our thoughts go out to his family and of course all of the marines in the unit. So today takes an extra special meaning,” said ruck participant Suzanne Sharp.
The biggest message from the march? There is hope -- and there is help.
If you're hurting out there and you're a service member, please, please reach out to somebody. We need you in your life,” said Hanley.
The money raised will go toward providing service dogs for military veterans diagnosed with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries as another method of healing.
For more information, visit the Great Lakes Bay Veterans Coalition website at glbvc.org.