Memorial service planned for Flint mom gunned down at apartment complex

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches likely. Winds gust as high as 35 to 45 mph. * WHERE...Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair Counties. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on rapid deterioration of travel conditions during late afternoon. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Very heavy snow rates, on the order of 1 to 2+ inches per hour, are likely over a short three to six hour window. These heavy rates are likely mainly Friday night. The peak rates occur Friday evening followed by moderate snow after midnight. Winds gusting to 45 mph may result in rapid reductions to visibility and isolated power outages will be possible from the cumulative impacts of accumulating wet snow and gusty winds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. &&