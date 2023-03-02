Memorial service planned for Flint mom gunned down at apartment complex

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint family is finding comfort thru the kindness of others following the senseless murder of their loved one.
Sapaya Kjirsten Paddilla died February 11th after being shot outside a home at the Midway Square Townhomes on Flint’s south side. The 34 year old leaves behind four children. “She loved her kids, they are all she had,” said her mother, Janet Bisdulph.
Sapaya’s kids are now living with her mother, Janet Bisdulph, in her one bedroom apartment. She’s blind and on a fixed-income, but says the kindness of others is helping the family cope with their grief.
Bisdulph tells ABC 12 the students and staff at the International Academy of Flint where the kids attend school have offered support with cards and financial help. Their church, the Bristol Road Church of Christ, is providing a memorial service for her daughter.
“We’ll make it, God’s got our back.”
An arrest has been made in Paddilla’s shooting death, but the family is struggling with her loss, especially her son and daughter who saw their mom die.
“She was talking to them, telling them she was going to pass and she loved them,” said Bisdulph.
The family says they are grateful for the kindness and support of others. A memorial service for Sapaya is scheduled for Saturday, March 4th at the Bristol Road Church of Christ.
A Go Fund Me has been set up to help the family with future expenses.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/with-cost-for-my-baby-sisters-children?qid=82857dd083ae13b2075a9b5494186ddf