Memphis police permanently disband unit tied to deadly beating of Tyre Nichols

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee and Lapeer Counties. * WHEN... now until 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS... untreated roads become hazardous for travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Snow will persist through daybreak and then slowly diminish. There will continue to be variations in the snowfall intensity throughout the morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&