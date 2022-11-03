 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 27 knots from the south
with gusts up to 38 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI, Port Austin to Harbor Beach MI, Harbor Beach to
Port Sanilac MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 3 PM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 2 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

&&

Merrill Schools asking residents to approve bond request that will not raise taxes

  • Updated
  • 0

Tax revenue generated from a new wind park is expected to help fund upgrades to school's infrastructure

MERRILL, Mich. (WJRT) - A mid-Michigan school district is asking residents to support a more expensive bond proposal than the one voters turned down last year.

But this one won't cost them a dime.

The midterm election is just five days away and we've been hearing a lot about the races for Governor, the State House and Senate.

There are other important ballot questions, including school bond votes, like in Merrill.

The district is asking for a bigger bond request than the one that was defeated last year.

Why do they think this one will pass?

The answer is blowing in the wind.

Wind turbines, yes, they are controversial but one thing they do is bring in more tax revenue for areas that have them and Merrill will soon have one of the largest wind parks in the state.

"We have a ton of exciting things going on in our district," says Merrill Schools Superintendent Gwen Glazier.

One of those exciting things in Merrill is a brand new ESports classroom, funded fully by a donation from two former graduates of Merrill High School.

But the old school buildings themselves need work.

"The big jobs, the roofs need to be replaced," says Glazier.

Security upgrades are needed. Bathrooms are cleaned daily, but a lingering odor remains.

"Forty years later, they need some replacement," she says.

A bond proposal that would have raised $5.2 million was turned down in May 2021 by a pretty big margin.

On Tuesday, voters will be asked to approve a bond request that would raise $9.8 million, but unlike last year's request, which would have had residents in the district paying a little more in taxes, this one won't.

"Because of the wind turbines being put in our community, there is a larger tax base which generates more funds for our schools when we do pass a bond like this," Glazier says.

DTE Energy is scheduled to put the Meridian Wind Park in Midland and Saginaw Counties online by the end of the year, and property taxes DTE pays goes to local governments, including school districts, like Merrill.

Glazier says the district is asking for more money on this second request for other needs, including updating the school's bus garage.

"At this point it is in desperate need of some improvements," she says.

"When you can get that kind of an increase without raising taxes, that's fantastic,' says Tom Mayan.

Mayan was born in Merrill, left and came back and Glazier and school district officials are hoping the majority feels the same way he does.

"I stand a 150 percent behind it, support it, our schools are so critical to our community," says Mayan.

Now that first vote was in May 2021, the spring when voter turnout is usually pretty low.

Turnout is expected to be much higher on Tuesday for the midterm election.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Anchor/Reporter

Terry Camp anchors ABC12 News First at Four and ABC12 News at 5:30. He also reports on issues in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

Recommended for you