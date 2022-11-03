Merrill Schools asking residents to approve bond request that will not raise taxes

MERRILL, Mich. (WJRT) - A mid-Michigan school district is asking residents to support a more expensive bond proposal than the one voters turned down last year.
But this one won't cost them a dime.
The midterm election is just five days away and we've been hearing a lot about the races for Governor, the State House and Senate.
There are other important ballot questions, including school bond votes, like in Merrill.
The district is asking for a bigger bond request than the one that was defeated last year.
Why do they think this one will pass?
The answer is blowing in the wind.
Wind turbines, yes, they are controversial but one thing they do is bring in more tax revenue for areas that have them and Merrill will soon have one of the largest wind parks in the state.
"We have a ton of exciting things going on in our district," says Merrill Schools Superintendent Gwen Glazier.
One of those exciting things in Merrill is a brand new ESports classroom, funded fully by a donation from two former graduates of Merrill High School.
But the old school buildings themselves need work.
"The big jobs, the roofs need to be replaced," says Glazier.
Security upgrades are needed. Bathrooms are cleaned daily, but a lingering odor remains.
"Forty years later, they need some replacement," she says.
A bond proposal that would have raised $5.2 million was turned down in May 2021 by a pretty big margin.
On Tuesday, voters will be asked to approve a bond request that would raise $9.8 million, but unlike last year's request, which would have had residents in the district paying a little more in taxes, this one won't.
"Because of the wind turbines being put in our community, there is a larger tax base which generates more funds for our schools when we do pass a bond like this," Glazier says.
DTE Energy is scheduled to put the Meridian Wind Park in Midland and Saginaw Counties online by the end of the year, and property taxes DTE pays goes to local governments, including school districts, like Merrill.
Glazier says the district is asking for more money on this second request for other needs, including updating the school's bus garage.
"At this point it is in desperate need of some improvements," she says.
"When you can get that kind of an increase without raising taxes, that's fantastic,' says Tom Mayan.
Mayan was born in Merrill, left and came back and Glazier and school district officials are hoping the majority feels the same way he does.
"I stand a 150 percent behind it, support it, our schools are so critical to our community," says Mayan.
Now that first vote was in May 2021, the spring when voter turnout is usually pretty low.
Turnout is expected to be much higher on Tuesday for the midterm election.