MI House approves bill to create annual recognition of Blue Star Mothers

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan House has approved proposed legislation that would create a state day of recognition for a non-profit group that was founded in Flint.
Blue Star Mothers of America was created after 300 mothers of World War II service members first met at the Durant Hotel on Feb. 1, 1942.
It had been eight weeks since the attacks on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, and chapters of Blue Star Mothers were quickly established across the country.
The Michigan House approved legislation Thursday that would make Feb. 1 of each year Blue Star Mothers Day. The recognition would appear on the state calendar.
Supporters said it's important to recognize the non-profit, which sends thousands of care packages each year to service members deployed overseas. The volunteers also work to help homeless veterans and provide support for wounded warriors and hospitalized veterans.
House Bill 4047 now goes to the Michigan Senate for further consideration.