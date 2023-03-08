MI law firm president pleads 'no contest' to running criminal enterprise

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The president of an Oakland County law firm has pleaded no contest to running a criminal enterprise.
Ahead of a possible trial, Marc Fishman made the plea on behalf of the corporation.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel accused Fishman Group, P.C. with one felony count of maintaining a criminal enterprise.
Nessel said attorneys at the firm filed false proofs of services in collections cases in Genesee, Oakland, and Ingham counties.
Fishman entered the no contest plea on Tuesday during a pretrial hearing.
The Fishman Group was sentenced to full restitution to all debtors who were improperly garnished and had not yet been repaid.
Nessel said the corporation paid nearly $150,000 in restitution.
Her office said Ryan Fishman, who is the son of Marc Fishman, still has related charges pending in Oakland and Genesee counties.