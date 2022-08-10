MI man faces homicide charge after running over woman in lot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a southwestern Michigan man has been arrested and charged with first-degree homicide after intentionally running over a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot.
Deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office say the woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday when a car driven by a 32-year-old Kalamazoo man intentionally hit her.
Investigators said the victim was rushed to Bronson Methodist Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Authorities have not yet released her name.
Deputies say the man and the woman didn't know each other. There is no word yet on a motive in the case.
