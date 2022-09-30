MI Supreme Court to decide coverage of the catastrophically injured

The fight over insurance coverage for the catastrophically injured is headed to the Michigan Supreme Court.
The state's high court is expected to hear oral arguments next spring.
The Nagy family of Illinois, formally of Gaines Township in Genesee County is hopeful that the state supreme court will reverse the law that stripped them of their unlimited personal injury protection.
Bill Nagy was in a motorcycle accident in 2017 that left him catastrophically injured. He described his debilitating injuries.
"I had two brain injuries, broke both orbital's, broke my nose, had to have all of my upper teeth taken out , broke both collar bones, broke all of my ribs multiple times, and damaged my heart," he said.
Nagy also broke his back and lost a leg and he suffers with depression. His wife Jody is his caregiver.
"Bill requires 24-7 care," she said.
When the accident happened the Nagy's believed Bill's care and injuries would be covered for his lifetime under Michigan's No Fault Insurance law which had been in effect for decades, since October of 1973.
In 2019, the law was reformed to help bring down the cost of auto insurance in the state. It also changed how the state would care for the catastrophically injured. It was no longer a lifetime benefit. In the year since it took effect the Nagy's have had to move from their home in Michigan to Illinois to be closer to family, so Jody, could get some help caring for her husband.
"They took away our family care, which meant I couldn't get a family member to help me," she said.
Jody said the new reform is based on Medicare standards, "which a catastrophic injury is nothing like a Medicare standard," said Nagy.
(Dawn) Relief for families like the Nagys could be coming in the form of a Michigan Supreme Court ruling.
The state's high court will decide if people who were catastrophically injured before 2019 will continue to get their medical expenses covered indefinitely.
In August the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled it was unconstitutional to cut payments to people injured before 2019.
The State Supreme court is expected to hear oral arguments on the matter next March.