Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Michigan...

Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County.

.Dry conditions are forecast through the weekend, allowing the river
level to gradually recede below flood stage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river has crested and is expected to fall
below flood stage tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Impact...At 7.0 feet, Overflow begins on both banks.
At 8.0 feet, Flooding occurs in low lying areas along the
river. At this stage, no homes are affected. The creek runs
through the Davison Athletic and Country Golf Club golf
course where it floods low lying areas. Numerous backyards
flood on both sides of the creek from near Davison golf
course, upstream to around the Atlas Road bridge.
At 10.0 feet, Water reaches the bottom of the Davison Road
bridge and will begin to dam up against it. Flooding of some
homes occurs just upstream of the Lippincott Blvd bridge.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Michael K. Williams: Man who sold the late actor fentanyl-laced heroin pleads guilty

Michael K. Williams, shown here in March 2021, died months later of an accidental overdose.

A Brooklyn man charged in the overdose death of actor and producer Michael K. Williams pleaded guilty Wednesday to drug distribution charges.

Irvin Cartagena, who also goes by "Green Eyes," was one of four men charged for being part of a drug trafficking organization that sold deadly fentanyl-laced heroin to Williams. Cartagena pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin and other drugs.

Prosecutors allege that Cartagena was the person who conducted the "the hand-to-hand transaction" with Williams just before the actor, best known for his role as Omar Little on HBO's "The Wire," died of an accidental overdose.

Williams was found dead in his New York City apartment in 2021 in what the New York City Medical Examiner's Officer ruled an accidental overdose. He was 54.

"Irvin Cartagena sold fentanyl-laced heroin in broad daylight in New York City, feeding addiction and causing tragedy," the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York said in a statement Thursday. "In doing so, he dealt the fatal dose that killed Michael K. Williams."

Cartagena, 39, faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison but could face up to 40 years behind bars when he is sentenced by a federal judge.

CNN reached out to Cartagena's lawyer for comment.

Michael K. Williams: Man who sold the late actor fentanyl-laced heroin pleads guilty

In this surveillance image released by the Department of Justice, Irvin Cartagena completes a hand-to-hand transaction with Michael K Williams.

One of Cartagena's codefendants, Carlos Macci, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute narcotics on Tuesday, according to the court docket. The two other men charged, Hector Robles and Luis Cruz, have pleaded not guilty.

