...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM EDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 22 knots from the west
with gusts up to 28 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 5 PM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 4 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel addresses Flint water crisis criminal charges

  • Updated
Michigan attorney general addresses court decision to dismiss criminal cases in Flint water crisis

Flushing, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wants the people of Flint to know, the prosecution team is committed to getting justice for the people of Flint.   

 “These are great prosecutors.  They are compassionate people and dedicated to truth and justice and they care deeply about the residents of the City of Flint,” Nessel said.

Nessel spoke with reporters following an event at a senior citizen center in Flushing.   

Earlier this week, prosecutors were handed a set back in the case after Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth Kelly dismissed felony charges against seven people charged in connection to the Flint water crisis.   At issue was the prosecution teams use of a one-man grand jury, which the Michigan Supreme Court ruled earlier this year was used improperly.  

 “The way the Supreme Court postured the case is not saying that you can never use a one-man grand jury, just you can’t use it in order to issue indictments.  You have to go through the complaint and warrant process,” said Nessel. “So it can still be used, but just in a different manner for a different purpose and to achieve a different outcome.”

Nessel said the prosecution team, which is lead by Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, is deciding next steps, including the possibility of appealing the circuit ruling and exploring other types of charges.

