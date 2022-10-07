Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel addresses Flint water crisis criminal charges

Flushing, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wants the people of Flint to know, the prosecution team is committed to getting justice for the people of Flint.
“These are great prosecutors. They are compassionate people and dedicated to truth and justice and they care deeply about the residents of the City of Flint,” Nessel said.
Nessel spoke with reporters following an event at a senior citizen center in Flushing.
Earlier this week, prosecutors were handed a set back in the case after Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth Kelly dismissed felony charges against seven people charged in connection to the Flint water crisis. At issue was the prosecution teams use of a one-man grand jury, which the Michigan Supreme Court ruled earlier this year was used improperly.
“The way the Supreme Court postured the case is not saying that you can never use a one-man grand jury, just you can’t use it in order to issue indictments. You have to go through the complaint and warrant process,” said Nessel. “So it can still be used, but just in a different manner for a different purpose and to achieve a different outcome.”
Nessel said the prosecution team, which is lead by Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, is deciding next steps, including the possibility of appealing the circuit ruling and exploring other types of charges.