Michigan DNR warns of high fire risk for holiday weekend

MICH (WJRT)- Warmer weather and the holiday weekend means its time to grill some food and hangout around the campfire.
But before lighting those fires, experts advise people prepare for emergencies... especially as the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has a fire danger alert across the state.
The D-N-R says a majority of the state, including the Upper Peninsula, has a "very high" or "extreme" fire danger Saturday.
With weather expected to stay dry and warm, they believe fires can start easily and spread rapidly.
Experts suggest checking grills for gas leaks before firing them up.
They also said to keep a fire extinguisher handy when having a fire during the summer months.
When it comes to pits or bonfires, make sure there is enough space between the flames and the house.
"You gotta watch what you're burning and where the wind is blowing. If there's a lot of embers and it's blowing towards a structure, whether it's your house, your neighbor's house, your kids' playhouse. You gotta monitor that because sometimes those hot embers could result in a fire somewhere else," said Dr. Tom Waters of the Cleveland Clinic.
Experts also recommend people never leave a fire unattended and put out the flames when they're done.