Michigan explores replacing gas tax with GPS mileage tracking

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - With electric vehicles on the rise, the Michigan Department of Transportation is exploring new options to replace the gas tax.
One potential avenue is a road usage charge system, which would require residents to place a GPS tracker in their vehicle to keep track of their mileage.
Similar systems are already in place in Utah and Oregon. Utah charges drivers $1 per mile, while Oregon charges drivers $1.90 per mile.
Would you be comfortable with a GPS mileage tracker in your car?
