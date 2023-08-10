 Skip to main content
Michigan explores replacing gas tax with GPS mileage tracking

  • Updated
Michigan Department of Transportation

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - With electric vehicles on the rise, the Michigan Department of Transportation is exploring new options to replace the gas tax.

One potential avenue is a road usage charge system, which would require residents to place a GPS tracker in their vehicle to keep track of their mileage.

Similar systems are already in place in Utah and Oregon. Utah charges drivers $1 per mile, while Oregon charges drivers $1.90 per mile.

