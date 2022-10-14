 Skip to main content
Michigan governor hopefuls clash over abortion rights

  • Updated
  • 0
Tudor Dixon seeks a culture war in campaign against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Tudor Dixon, the Republican taking on Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November’s midterm election, is turning to tactics that have worked for other Republican winners in competitive governor’s races as she seeks to turn the race into a cultural battle over education, transgender athletes and more.

 AP

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - The candidates for Michigan governor have criticized each other's positions on abortion during their first debate.

Republican Tudor Dixon is looking to use Thursday's primetime debate to narrow her gap with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.Dixon is a former conservative commentator endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

She called Whitmer's support for abortion rights “extremely radical.” Whitmer noted she filed a lawsuit to block a dormant 1931 ban on abortion from taking effect in the state and said “fundamental rights” are at risk if Dixon is elected.

Dixon opposes abortion except to save the life of the patient. Whitmer says Dixon's position is “too extreme and too dangerous.”

Reproductive rights are still the number one issue driving people to the polls.

More than 600 likely voters recently took part in an exclusive ABC 12 EPIC-MRA Poll. The results released on Thursday showed Whitmer's lead over Dixon went down over the past month. 

Whitmer’s lead is down to 11 percentage points, according to the poll. Results show 49% of likely voters would support Whitmer, 38% said they would support Dixon, 4% planned to vote for a third-party candidate, and 9% were undecided.

A similar EPIC-MRA poll in September showed Whitmer had a 16-point lead.

To read more about the poll released this week, click here.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Tags

