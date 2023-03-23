Michigan House Ethics and Oversight committee hearing about toxic waste management

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Wayne County and local Metro Detroit officials are upset at the EPA’s decision to send the waste from that toxic train derailment in Ohio to Michigan.
The Michigan House Ethics and Oversight committee held a hearing to find out why it is happening - and why the community had no idea.
The train derailment happened in East Palestine - dumping a potentially deadly and cancer causing chemical last month. Leaving residents and local officials of Wayne County stunned to learn the toxic waste was then sent to Michigan.
Local officials say the issue is that a portion of the toxic soil and liquids from the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio was sent to Michigan before Wayne County leaders were alerted, which in return led to frustration - frustration felt by Romulus Mayor Robert McCraight.
"Are we making the best decision for economic development or are we weighing those over public safety," Romulus Mayor McCraight said. "The last time we made decisions where we looked into economic reasons instead of public safety we had the Flint water crisis."
Dumping toxic waste that consisted of 15 loads of soil and 63 loads of liquid to two facilities in Wayne County; one in Romulus and the other in Van Buren Township near Belleville.
Which has raised concerns that the waste could contaminate the water and soil in the county - putting people's health at risk.
"We weren't prohibited to have a say but our concerns and objections were never heard," said McCraight.
Chief deputy Director Aaron Keatley of The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), says that the popular question is - 'why is Michigan getting out of state waste?'
"The courts have determined that waste even though it's stuff that we're trying to get rid of - is a commodity, it is something that has value," Keatley said. "And as a result the constitution allows inner state commerce to occur and states are prohibited from restricting what waste comes into their state and what does not."
Going on to say that all product that was sent over has gone through thorough processing that EGLE monitors.
"When I look at environmental protection it's important to ask the fundamental question of do we have layers of protection - are we aware of what the risks are and do we have things in place to mitigate those risks," said Keatley. "And we want to make sure we understand what's going on in that facility and whether or not it poses any problems that need to be addressed."
Keatley says at this time EGLE is unaware of any additional waste that is planned to come to Michigan.
However, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell says that EGLE, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the congressional Delegation will host a public forum on April 13.