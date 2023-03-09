Michigan House approves expansion on gun background checks

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan House of Representatives approved bills that would require a criminal background check and registration for any firearm purchase.

The three-bill package that Democrats passed Wednesday included House Bills 4138, 4142, and 4143.

The legislation was approved 56 -53 along party lines.

It would expand Michigan requirements currently limited to handgun sales to also include rifles and shotguns.

The bill package would amend the state’s firearms law, the Michigan Penal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure.

It's the first gun regulation legislation to pass through a chamber since the deadly mass shooting at Michigan State University.

Students in support of gun reform rallied after three students were shot to death and five others were critically injured on February 13 on the East Lansing campus.

The legislation now goes to the Michigan Senate for consideration.