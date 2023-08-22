Michigan marijuana industry sees record-setting sales in July

MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan marijuana industry is on-pace to earn nearly $3 billion in revenue this year.
That's thanks to a record-setting July. Last month, businesses in the state earned over $276 million in sales, according to the Cannabis Regulatory Agency.
California currently has the largest Cannabis market in the nation at $5.3 billion, but they also have more people. If you measure per capita, businesses here at home are bringing in nearly $100 more per resident.
"Michigan has been a great place for the cannabis industry because they listen to a lot of their licensees," said Kyle Cohee, co-owner of Light'N Up Cannabis Co. in Mount Morris Township. "They consider us investors instead of being another ancillary business that's just opening up."
Four years after Cohee started the company, he says business has been so good they are working to open another location in Flushing.
"It took us four years, but you can see sales are now going to the point where we can do it and move forward with it which is a blessing in disguise," said Cohee.
Businesses like Light'N Up credit the state's low tax rate and the unlimited number of licenses as reasons for why Michigan is outperforming other states. They also say the Great Lakes State has fewer regulations than others that have legalized the drug for recreation use.
"In Colorado, for instance, a consumer can only purchase one ounce per day," said Marcel Kattula, the Director of Operations at JARS Cannabis, "and for someone who is a regular consumer and wants to stock up the same way they do on groceries and what not, they're not able to."
Businesses also recognize stabilizing prices as a reason why revenue is rising in the state.
"When we first opened up recreational in Lansing, one cartridge that we had to sell to a consumer was $100 retail," said Kattula. "That same cartridge today - we sell 15 of them for 100 dollars."
The state is also seeing benefits from increased marijuana revenue. Last year, Michigan brought in over $169 million in excise tax alone off of cannabis products.