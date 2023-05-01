Michigan megasite approved for development in Mundy Township

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint and Genesee Group received $1.5 million from the Michigan Strategic Fund last Tuesday to enhance three miles of property at the northern edge of Mundy Township.
This is a portion of The Michigan Strategic Fund's unanimous vote to allocate $7.5 million to its Build Ready Sites Program last Tuesday. The program helps communities and local economic development partners increase the inventory of project-ready sites for industrial development.
The state will work with the chamber to identify and prepare land to accommodate potential new developments.
"For Michigan to have a competitive advantage in the business attraction and expansion projects, it's important we assist with the development and enhancements of these sites," said Otie McKinley, Media and Communications Manager of MEDC.
The Flint and Genesee Group believes the 981 acres in the township, infrastructure, and Genesee County workforce will make the area a hot commodity.
In a statement provided by Tyler Rossmaessler, executive director of the Flint & Genesee Economic Alliance, he stated:
"The Flint & Genesee Economic Alliance works diligently to advance and diversify the economy of Genesee County. Assembling, preparing, and doing due diligence on the Advanced Manufacturing District of Genesee County is an important effort in our work. We believe the site’s access to transportation, infrastructure, and workforce availability gives our community a major advantage in attracting game-changing economic development projects to Genesee County – the kind that will spur job creation, increase our tax base, and contribute to an increased quality of life for the people who live here."
Chad Young, Mundy Township manager, said the township is not leading the development on the megasite project. Zoning and property acquisition for the site are unknown at this moment.
"The Township welcomes that interest and welcomes the opportunity for investment and growth in our community, but we will always try to do that while trying to balance the interest of our existing residents and users," said Young.
He added that at the end of this month the township plans to have a community open house committee regarding this development.
The MEDC said this is about more than preparation, but a long-term benefit project for Genesee County.
"It's the 'what happens after?' It's the job creation, it's the investment in the communities," said McKinley.