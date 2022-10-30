Michigan players assaulted by MSU players after the big game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) - Trash talk between Michigan State Spartan players and Michigan Wolverine players in the tunnel after the game escalated to a physical altercation.
Video captured of the incident showed several Michigan State players attacking a Michigan player.
Following the game, Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh said two of his players were assaulted.
The incident is now being investigated by law enforcement.
“University of Michigan Police in partnership with Michigan State University Police and University of Michigan Athletics is actively reviewing footage and investigating the post-game incident. Situations like these, and the safety of the community, are taken very seriously.”