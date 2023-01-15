Michigan’s $81 million opioid settlement distribution set to begin

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Some local municipalities will be getting a cut of a $1.45 billion opioid settlement as part of two multi-state settlement agreements with drug makers and distributors.
Michigan is slated to receive about $81 million.
Attorney General Dana Nessel announced participating local governments can expect to see funds later this month.
The majority of the money will be allocated for opioid treatment and prevention.
The settlement money’s distribution was expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022 but was held up by legal challenges brought by the Ottawa County Commission.
Wayne County Circuit Judge Patricia Fresard granted the Attorney General’s request for summary disposition, clearing any roadblocks with the settlement distributions, which could now start by January 31.