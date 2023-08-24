Michigan students receiving universal free lunch this year

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - As the school year begins, Michigan officially becomes the seventh state to offer universal free meals.
The $160 million program comes from the state's education budget.
There's just over a thousand students at Swartz Creek High School and now all of them qualify for free lunch.
But Kitchen Manager Jill Harburn said her team's more prepared than some might think.
"Back when there was the COVID pandemic, we had a free lunch program too. So we're well... well-versed in how many kids to expect," Harburn explained.
She's worked the counter for years and has spoken with many students whose parents fell on hard times.
"'I don't want to charge lunch because mom and dad can't afford it right now.' They're very aware of their parents situation and so they themselves take it on. And they'll say 'I'll just skip lunch because I don't want to put it on my parents...' We don't like seeing that, it's really hard." she told ABC12.
Pediatrician Fawaz Haddad said students who skip meals don't do as well in school.
"It makes them [zone out and feel frustrated] and anxious. And that plays a huge negative factor on them," Dr. Haddad explained.
Simply put, a hangry student can't learn.
Harburn said it's amazing that all students get to eat this year and hopes it can continue in the future.
"You don't want to have to turn kids and say 'hey, you can't get that,' or 'hey, tell your mom you need money.' So it is a great thing they have this program," she said.
To take part in the program, schools had to forgive student meal debt.
Swartz Creek Superintendent Rod Hetherton told ABC12 angel funds from donors helped wipe out the $1,600 of existing debt at the end of the last school year.