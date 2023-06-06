Michigan WIC increases income guidelines, more families may qualify

Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan's Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program provides benefits to more than 200,000 women and children each month.
Now more families could qualify for food assistance from the federally-funded program.
"The program provides a combination of nutrition education, supplemental foods and breastfeeding promotion and support and referral to healthcare," said Christina Herring-Johnson, director of Michigan WIC.
Updated state guidelines for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for WIC have recently increased.
A family of four may now qualify for WIC with an annual income of up to $55,500 dollars. This is $4,162 dollars or an 8.1% increase from last year. WIC is open to participants with incomes up to 185% of the federal poverty level.
"The last couple of years has had some significant changes due to inflation and food costs," said Herring-Johnson.
In 2021, more than 320,000 women, infants and children were enrolled in the program.
Supervisor and Coordinator of Genesee County's WIC is confident this increase will allow more mothers to apply to the program
"Moms or families who are maybe just a hundred dollars over, this will let them into the program. They still need the program so it's going to a lot more people in that we turn around on a daily basis," said Lucy Rosenberg, supervisor and coordinator, Genesee County WIC.
Michigan WIC wants families to be able to make a living while obtaining services which will impact their households.
"It's a big change for us. It just started on June 1st, but it is going to allow our families to have those additional services as long as they qualify."
For more information on WIC and the income guidelines, visit their website.