Michigan woman wins $100,000 lottery jackpot online

Michigan Lottery Extreme Green

Logo for the Michigan Lottery Extreme Green instant game. (Courtesy: Michigan Lottery)

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - An Oakland County woman won $100,000 from the Michigan Lottery’s Extreme Green instant game online.

Lottery workers in Lansing said the 62-year-old player had claimed her prize and chose not to release her name to the public. 

The Michigan Lottery quoted the woman Tuesday in a statement.

“I’ve always told my family that when it comes to playing the Lottery, ‘I am in it to win it.' I can’t believe it finally happened!”

The woman said she planned to invest the money and help her family. 

The Michigan Lottery first launched its online games in 2014.

