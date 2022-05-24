Michigan woman wins $100,000 lottery jackpot online

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - An Oakland County woman won $100,000 from the Michigan Lottery’s Extreme Green instant game online.
Lottery workers in Lansing said the 62-year-old player had claimed her prize and chose not to release her name to the public.
The Michigan Lottery quoted the woman Tuesday in a statement.
“I’ve always told my family that when it comes to playing the Lottery, ‘I am in it to win it.' I can’t believe it finally happened!”
The woman said she planned to invest the money and help her family.
The Michigan Lottery first launched its online games in 2014.