Michigan's a national leader in young voter turnout

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan is a national leader when it comes to young voters.
That's according to data released this week from Tufts University.
Their study of the 2022 mid-terms showed 37% of 18-24-year-old voters cast ballots last fall. That's the highest turnout among the study's 39 states.
SARR "You don't always expect that you're going to see figures like that. But it's reassuring and really encouraging for the coming election cycle," said Alimatou Sarr, a student at University of Michigan- Flint.
She volunteers with Turn Up Turnout- a non-partisan student group that encourages classmates to vote.
"It was truly an all hands on deck. As many students as we could get involved, we were getting involved," fellow volunteer, Natalie Minzey, said of 2022.
Through campus activities, they helped more than 100 students register, and helped hundreds more get their absentee ballots.
The weren't the only ones, considering Tufts University's recent data.
It shows 37% of young voters showed up to Michigan polls- motivated primarily by abortion rights.
Said told ABC12 that the governor's race, voting rights, and climate change were also among the topics students
According to political scientist Paul Rozycki, this isn't a new phenomenon.
"During the end of the Vietnam War, the draft was a big issue. We saw significant turnout in young voters then- when there was anti-war dissent on campuses. But once those big issues disappear, the youth vote tends to drop down to historical lows," he explained.
However, things may be changing.
Tufts' research shows that young voting has risen steadily since 2014.
"I think that the new generations coming up are more politically engaged, and I think they're a lot more opinionated. I'm hoping we see a continued trend. And I think, at least, with our generation you're gonna see us get involved," said Minzey.