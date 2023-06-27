Michigan's Hands Free Driving Law goes into effect Friday

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Starting Friday, Michigan drivers will be banned from holding their cellphones when behind the wheel.

The State's ban on texting and driving will expand to all handheld cell phone users.

Drivers can still use hands-free devices but they can no longer make calls or scroll through social media apps.

"You'll simply not allowed to, if you're phone rings, pick it up and talk on it," said Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth. "You'll simply not be able to dial a number and talk on it, you won't be able to put it to your ear even though your hands are not on it."

Penalties for distracted driving will also increase. A first offense could cost drivers $100 and then $250 for each offense after that. Anyone calling 911 or other emergency services will be exempt from the law.