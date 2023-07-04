Mid-Michigan celebrates Independence Day

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Across Michigan and across the country, Americans are celebrating Independence Day.
Fenton kicked off the 4th with a morning parade.
Veterans, local, businesses, and emergency responders all marched and waved to the crowd.
It was Navy veteran Kathy Thompson's her first time at the parade.
"Beautiful American flags and American music. I like that," she remarked.
Thompson told ABC12 her time abroad in the service gave her a new perspective on the U.S.A.
"People that are born in this country and have never left this country to go somewhere else-- they don't know how great this is. They have no idea. They have to go somewhere for about two years, come back, and think 'wow, I'm such a proud American,'" said Thompson.
For the younger crowd, the real fun starts at sundown.
"The fireworks are cool and really fun to see, like, the lights and stuff," said one child named Jaeden.
Like Fenton, Corunna's parade was preceded by the Firecracker 5K run.
Ruth Nagel finished first in the 60-69 age group.
"It's the 4th of July. I want it to be a special day. I want to get out. Plus it keeps me active and gives me something to train for," said Nagel.
Corunna's day long festivities included a car show and family activities.
Kyle Ackles and his family said they had a great time for their first visit.
"I like putt-putt gold but I think [my favorite part] would be the inflatables," said his son Leonard.
And for some, that sense of fun and togetherness is what the day is all about.
"Just being here and enjoying people and having plenty of people here to be around who are good to be around," said attendee Jim Reasner.
Fenton will run its fireworks in Silver Lake Park at 10 PM.
Saginaw's show starts at 10:30 on Ojibway Island.
Port Austin lights it fireworks over Lake Huron at dusk.
Midland's show begins at 8 PM on the West Lawn outside the DOW Diamond.