Mid-Michigan county clerks prepare for some precinct recounts over Proposal 3

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly a month after the general election several county clerks across the state are preparing for a recount for two state ballot proposals.
The voting and abortion rights proposals were both approved with about 60% support statewide. But a group says it has filed petitions for recounts.
The group has made false claims about the 2020 election.
Election Integrity Force says it received financial support for the recounts from The America Project, which is based out of Florida.
A Mid-Michigan county clerk says despite that funding, taxpayers in the counties targeted will have to pick up some of the cost.
"It's a lot of work, but at the end of the day, that's what we do," says Midland County Clerk Ann Manary.
That work, recounting votes, will take place at the Homer Township Public Safety Building in Midland County on Wednesday.
The non-profit Election Integrity Force has filed petitions for recounts of both Proposal 2 and Proposal 3, writing on its Facebook page that, "This is one big step forward for the election integrity movement and the effort to hold our elected officials accountable to conduct transparent and trustworthy elections for the Michigan citizens."
Mid-Michigan counties are only impacted by the Proposal 3 recount, the vote which enshrines abortion rights in the state Constitution.
The votes in several precincts in eight mid-Michigan counties will have to be recounted, with Midland County serving as a regional hub.
Only certain precincts were targeted, just three in Midland County.
"I really have no clue, it looks like they randomly selected them," says Manary, when asked why the group requested requests in certain precincts.
Bay, Iosco, Isabella, and Clare County's board of canvassers will all come to Homer Township Wednesday.
The petitioner has to pay $125 for each precinct to be recounted, but Manary says that won't cover the final price tag.
"There is definitely going to be costs above the $125 that we are going to be able to recoup," says Manary.
She says taxpayers will in those respective counties will have to pick up the additional costs.
The recount petitions tout unproven theories about election technology potentially altering votes.
"It's okay that we have to do it, because I love to be able to show people that our system actually works," Manary said.
Forty-seven counties and more than 500 precincts are affected by these recounts. Election Integrity Force and The America Project did not return messages seeking comment.