Mid-Michigan districts feel ready for challenges of universal pre-K

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Another item on Governor Whitmer's second-term agenda: expansion of the Great Start Readiness Program.
The GSRP helps low-income families afford pre-K education for their 4-year-olds.
During her address, Whitmer said she wants to see the program cover every family, regardless of income.
"It was awesome. It was phenomenal to know that higher up in government, they're really understanding the benefits of early childhood education," said Sabrina Jackson, Director of Early Childhood for Saginaw ISD.
She said support for Pre-K has grown immensely since she joined the field 20-some years ago.
But expanding services to everyone does pose a few challenges. Aside from funding, there's a number of other factors at play.
"We definitely need more teachers and more individuals entering the field of early childhood to make it happen. We'd also need more space- more available space for children and classrooms," Jackson explained.
Although it's a state program, Intermediate School Districts run the GSRP at the county level. So a lot of this falls down to them.
But Superintendent Steve Tunnicliff of the Genesee ISD said they aren't worried. In fact, he called it a "tremendous opportunity."
"The good news is we have time, and I certainly hope we'll have funding, to encourage that growth in the pipeline for early childhood," Tunnicliff said.
So what are they going to do?
Tunnicliff said GISD will likely build upon its existing recruitment to bring in more teachers.
Jackson, meanwhile, said they're considering community forums to learn more about specific educational needs in the county.
"It may be overwhelming, but it's exciting to have the challenge. To be able to work through it. To be able to collaborate with the community to make it happen," Jackson enthused.