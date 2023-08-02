Mid-Michigan emergency shelter for girls open their doors

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The name of the agency speaks for itself. House of Love's mission is to impact girls between ages 6 and 17 through mentorship, support, and encouragement.
House of Love in Saginaw is now one of three emergency shelters licensed by the state to house abused or neglected girls. The new emergency shelter for abused girls opened its doors on Tuesday.
"We want to be able to have an impact on them as they transition to their next placement," said Arneeshia Brewer, founder of House of Love. "So, whether that is consistent shelter, food, outlets, exposure, support in their education, we will be able to provide those services."
Through CPS referrals, the shelter will be able to house up to 5 girls at a time with the hopes of expanding to 8 at the beginning of next year. Although the housing is temporary, their services will make a huge difference in the kids' day-to-day lives.
Recent data related to child abuse & neglect in Saginaw County showed
5,409 children were in investigated families, 626 children were confirmed victims of child abuse & neglect, and 162 children were in out-of-home care
That's according to the 2021 Kids Count in Michigan Data Book
Saginaw County's Child Abuse and Neglect Council says they're "excited to have a new provider in the community. The population House of Love will work with have enormous needs at a critical point in their lives, and there's simply not a lot available for older youth."
Brewer says it's critical they're more than just an agency, but a safe environment providing a home-like atmosphere through love.
"Everything we do, we will be pouring love into the youth, because I do believe that love wins," she said.
House of Love is now accepting supply donations.