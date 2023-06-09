 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Friday June  9th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 9th to be an Action Day for elevated levels of
fine particulate in southeast Michigan counties. Pollutants are
expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some
hourly concentrations reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...Genesee...
Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...Washtenaw...
Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Mid-Michigan farmers facing weeks of drought are hopeful for weekend rainfall

  • Updated
  • 0

Friday marks 3 straight weeks of dry weather.

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Friday marks three straight weeks of dry weather. That's nearly three and a half inches of rain below normal since May 1st.

Local mid-Michigan farmers are saying the dry weather hasn't been too easy on their crop conditions.

"Right now, it's very dry," said Bill Johnson, owner of Johnson Potato Farms in Bay County, who is looking for more than just sunshine.

His farm irrigates 80 percent of their crops, so they've been steady at work for the last two weeks.

"It's hard to keep up when it's this dry. Usually, when you get some rain in, you get some days off," he said.

And although irrigation is helping the crops, the theory is irrigating keeps the crops alive until they receive natural rain.

"They're actually chip potatoes. They go to local companies in Michigan. The only good news is the crops are small and they don't use a lot of moisture as of yet."

Farmers like Raymond Porter, owner of Porter's Orchard and Cider Mill in Genesee County says his apples are more tolerant to the drought.

"Fortunately, apples have a better root system. But, it is awfully dry and we surely could use some rain. We need some rain desperately," said Porter.

And the rain could definitely get the farmers back in shape.

"Keep your fingers crossed, that we get a nice rain coming up this weekend," said Johnson.

