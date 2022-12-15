Mid-Michigan health advocate shares his story of overcoming mental health and suicide

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly 46,000 people in the US died by suicide in 2020 which is about one death every 11 minutes, according to the CDC.
Numbers - that are tough to digest.
Just recently the topic of suicide has been in the forefront after the recent deaths of several high profile individuals. Researchers has yet to discover how to better predict who’s at risk for attempting suicide, and whether or when vulnerable people will do it. So, the conversation must start with the source.
Kevin Fischer - a father, a husband, a friend, and true mental health advocate is just one of millions of men who have suffered with mental health not only personally but right at home. In 2007 his oldest son Dominique Fischer was diagnosed with bipolarism and schizophrenia and struggled for years with the frustrations of mental health.
"That struggle came to an end on June 27 of 2010 at the age of 23 when Dominique took his own life," said Fischer. "Losing a child is not a natural act. I suffered with grief and depression, six months after losing Dominique I started having suicidal ideations of my own and planned my suicide on the year anniversary of his passing."
Kevin Fischer, Executive Director of National Alliance on Mental Health, who stands over six-feet-tall is a statue of strength but losing his son made him feel half his size.
Though suicide is relevant to anyone, data shows men are the highest risk for suicide with the largest increase in males 15-24 years of age.
"Men are in what I call the most help needed group, we men have been falsely led to believe that silence is strength," Fischer said. "We men need to understand that strength is actually getting the help that we need, most of us just need a trusted friend to talk to."
With the societal stigma of men having to uphold a hard exterior even when hurt - has become detrimental to mortality.
"We really need to understand that stigma kills. Though my son died by suicide, in my mind, stigma killed my son," said Fischer.
If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.