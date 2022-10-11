Mid-Michigan LGBT community reflects on progress during Coming Out Day

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - It's national Coming-Out Day. A lot has changed for LGBT people since it began in 1988. And Mid-Michigan is no exception.
Some elder members of the LGBT community say it's much safer to be yourself than it used to be. But old fears and prejudices are still keeping others closeted.
"My friends would run across the street. And they'd actually cover themselves so with the cars coming- nobody could be identified. That's how fearful they were," said Kevin Rooker of Saginaw, remembering the fear that dominated many queer spaces when he was a young adult in the 80s.
He came out shortly after high school. His husband, Bill Ostash, didn't come out until he was 38.
Ostash said it was after years of marriage with a woman, when he just couldn't hide himself anymore.
"I finally got to a point, when I realized to myself, that 'I need to stop this. I'm living a lie,'" Ostash recalled.
He and Rooker said their families loved and accepted them.
But they know that's not everyone's experience.
"61% of LGBTQ+ respondents concealed their sexual orientation or gender identity or expression for fear of negative consequences," said Scott Ellis of Great Lakes Bay Pride, citing a 2018 survey of the Bay region's LGBT community.
Another survey, released this year by the Trevor Project, reports that 45% of respondents attempted suicide.
But those with supporting families attempted at about half that rate.
It's why Ellis said it's important for communities to support their LGBT members.
"It's a great idea to make your home a safe and inclusive space. Advocate for GBTQ+-inclusive curriculum, programming, and clubs in schools. Support our youth in their involvement in LGBTQ+ organizations," Ellis explained.
And Rooker thinks there's plenty of hope for the future as acceptance continues to spread.
"When I was teaching high school just a year ago, there were so many of my students who were freely out. They didn't care what other people thought," said Rooker.
National Coming Out Day began in 1988.
It's celebrated on October 11 each year because, on this day in 1987, an estimated 500 thousand people took part in the second-ever National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights.
The first happened in 1979, but only had a fraction of the attendees.
Great Lakes Bay Pride lists a number of resources on their website.
Those considering suicide can call the Trevor Project's Crisis Line at 1-866-488-7386.