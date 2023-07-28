Mid-Michigan man competing in AuSable River canoe marathon

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Over 100 teams from countries all over the world have been preparing for the biggest professional canoe race in the world taking place in Northern Michigan.
The 14-hour 2023 Consumer Energy AuSable River Canoe Marathon launches for the 75th year starting tomorrow in Grayling.
Now, the countdown to the start of the biggest canoe competition race in the world is just hours away for a local Mid-Michigan resident.
Brett Stockton, a Bay City resident spends almost everyday of the year on the river training. He has been preparing for countless hours with his partner to take part in this historic and mentally challenging event. He says all of the hard work and discipline is what it takes to be a champion.
"Hundreds of hours of training, running, cross-country, skiing, weightlifting," said Stockton.
Stockton isn't new to experiencing some of the greatest hardships of the 120-mile marathon. He has been a past champion of the historic race 9 times.
"When I got the 9th victory in '92, I retired."
The unique marathon begins in Grayling and ends in Oscoda. Because the Grayling native grew up just a few hundred feet from the AuSable River, the unstoppable 60-year-old returned to one of his greatest loves two years ago.
"My dad took me to watch the AuSable Canoe Race as a kid. We went up stream to where they started. It was really exciting watching the race," he added.
This year, the Bay City resident has partnered up with Patrick Madden who hails from New York and finished in the top 10 last year. This will be their first time as a duo and Patrick says Brett runs the river like a dream.
"I'm excited to be in the boat with a champ," said Madden. "I keep losing to him too. That's another part too, so I figured If I beat him, I gotta be in his bow."
The paddlers will have to run the challenging course facing 6 portages, darkness, fatigue and Consumers Energy hydroelectric dams. So, it's an honor for both of them to be in a race with over 100 elite paddlers from across the world.
"I think we all put somewhere in between 3 to 5 hundred hours of training. Some of us get more in," said Madden. "It's a mental game for every single paddler that comes out here. Real challenge for sure."
The race begins at 9pm on Saturday. With more than 100 teams signed up from all over the world, this could be a record field.
"We're going to go at it and give it our best and we look forward to it," said Stockton.