Mid-Michigan polls open on this Election Day

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Mid-Michigan polls opened to voters Tuesday morning for the midterm election.

People across the state have several important issues to decide on, including who will serve as the governor of Michigan for the next four years.

Ahead of Election Day, ballot counting had already started in some areas.

Communities with more than 10,000 people could begin preprocessing absentee ballots two days before the election. The actual tabulation of the vote doesn't happen until Election Day.

Michiganders are being reminded the state allows same-day voter registration. Anyone looking to register should contact their local clerk's office. Click here to search for your township or city clerk information.

By law, every Michigan voter must present picture identification at the polls, or sign an affidavit attesting they don't have one.

Voters have until 8 pm to cast their ballot. As long as a voter is in line by 8 pm, they will be able to vote.

Count on ABC 12 for complete Election Day coverage, including election results as soon as they are available.

Look for live, on-air updates on ABC 12 starting at 8 pm. You can also see the latest results on abc12.com.