Mid-Michigan reacts to Supreme Court ruling on loan relief

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Some Mid-Michigan borrowers are disappointed with the Supreme Court's Friday ruling against President Biden's student loan relief.
ABC12 has followed Flint resident Royce Stephens since he filed his application for relief in October.
Since the court accepted the case in spring, he's expected this outcome.
"The optimism started getting replaced with pessimism," he said.
Flint Attorney Sharla Charpentier explained that the the six Republican-appointed justices ruled Biden's program was too sweeping to fit under the scope of the 2003 HEROES Act.
Justice Gorsuch wrote in the majority opinion that the powers in that act to "waive" and "modify" loans should only be read as minor or moderate adjustments.
Stephens said the situation is frustrating to think about. He feels it's something the legislature should have done for Americans, instead of leaving it to a controversial executive order.
"Something like this didn't have to go to the Supreme Court. Congress had the power to put this in place. But we can't get congress to agree to put this in place," he said.
Justice Elena Kagan wrote in her dissenting opinion the court took a role as "maker of national policy."
Charpentier echoed those thoughts, stressing it's about more than separation of powers.
She believes Missouri should not have had standing on behalf of its loan authority, MOHELA.
Along with Friday's other case which hinged mostly on hypotheticals, she believes the outcome could mean lower standards for legal standing.
"I think it sets a very dangerous precedent. The court could hear cases [which are] based on ideological preferences rather than facts [of injury] and what has actually happened," Charpentier explained.
Political scientist Paul Rozycki agreed, adding that the week's rulings could play a major role in the year ahead.
"Young voters often have a fairly low turnout, but I think this is going to motivate them like the abortion issue did last year," he suggested
And Stephens intends to keep that in-mind.
"Our job as a nation, as a community, is to hold them accountable, tell them [congress] what we want. And they're not doing that," he said.