Mid-Michigan reacts to Supreme Court ruling on loan relief

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Friday June 30th and Saturday July 1st... The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has declared Friday June 30th and Saturday July 1st to be an Action Day for elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Pollutants are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy range. The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties... Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee... Genesee...Lapeer and Livingston. Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the state of Michigan and will continue through Saturday, July 1st. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and reduce refueling your vehicle. Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher rated filters. For further information, please see the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/